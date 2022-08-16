OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 30 communities in Oklahoma have mandatory water rationing in place.

In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.

Tuesday night, a shocking News 4 Investigation about an alleged water bandit on the west side of town.

The OKC Utilities Department investigation began in an area of Canadian County many don’t even realize is within the limits of Oklahoma City.

These are beautiful, brand new acreage homes in a quiet corner of Oklahoma City; lakeside living at its finest.

But the lake in the neighborhood is part of the problem.

Investigators with the City of Oklahoma City believe someone illegally tapped into a city line and filled the neighborhood pond with millions of gallons of treated city water.

