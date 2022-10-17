OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are increasing water levels at Lake Hefner by releasing water from Lake Canton in northwest Oklahoma.

Officials say the unseasonably warm and dry weather conditions have caused water levels at Lake Hefner to continue to drop.

The 13,0000-acre foot release from Canton is expected to lower Lake Canton about two feet and raise Hefner’s water level about 1.75 feet.

Officials say the drop in the lake level is not expected to affect Canton’s wildlife or recreational activities.

“We don’t take this decision lightly, which is why we plan the release to minimize impacts as much as possible,” said Chris Browning, Utilities Director and General Manager of the Water Utilities Trust.

This is the second time this year the Water Utilities Trust has requested a water release from Canton.