UPDATE: Officials say they were able to quickly make repairs to the water main without turning off the city’s water supply.

UNION CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents and businesses in one Oklahoma community will be without water on Monday.

On Sunday night, city leaders in Union City announced that crews would be turning off the water to the city on Monday due to a water main leak.

Officials say this will affect everyone in town that uses Union City water.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to make the repairs and turn the water back on.