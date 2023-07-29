MAYSVILLA, Okla (KFOR) — An emergency water meeting was held in Maysville Friday night to discuss the emergency connection to Garvin County Rural Water 4, allocation ARPA money for water system improvements, and discussing a possible water rate increase.

“We have to have water for the people when the water is messed up,” said Cindy White, the Mayor of Maysville.

The vote to connect to Garvin County water, passed.

While Mayor White said connecting to Garvin County will help the water in Maysville, neighbors still have questions about why the water went bad in the first place.

“The water isn’t bad, we got problems with our plant, keeping it clear,” said David Uhles, the Vice Mayor of Maysville.

Mayor White told News 4 the plan to fix the water plant isn’t a new issue, it’s been going on for years.

“They’re all gonna get done. They’re all gonna get new lines, it’s just taking a little bit of time to do it,” said White.

The motion to use $50,000 of American Rescue Plan money to improve the water system also passed, but neighbors in Maysville said that’s not enough.

“It’s starting to clear up a little bit, but I still won’t drink the water,” said Jillian Johnson, a Maysville resident.

“And this is…it’s better, it’s a little better, but it still doesn’t look good, it’s still not bottled water,” said Yvette Sullivan, a Maysville resident.

“I’ll believe it when I see the results,” said Diana Tarrant, a Maysville resident.

Mayor White said the city is working to hand out donated water bottles to the town, a local business owner also has plans to help out this Monday.

“My new restaurant is donating $10,000 to help the people in Maysville have clean water. It’s a basic human right,” said Don McCaskill, owner of Don Javier’s Restaurant and Cantina.

Courtesy: Don Javier’s Restaurant and Cantina

Mayor White said, it’s a slow process, but…

“By next week, it should all be good there. We’re gonna hook it up to Pauls Valley, they’ll have water while we’re cleaning our plant. We are building a new one, but we’re still waiting on that $4 million to come in,” said Mayor White.

The third motion was to discuss an increase in water rates. The board decided to push that to another meeting to look at the numbers a little bit more.

Don McCaskill from Don Javier’s Restaurant and Cantina will be giving out free water bottles on Monday, July 31 from 10am-12:30pm at 314 6th street.