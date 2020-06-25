Watercraft crash on Lake Tenkiller leaves 22-year-old man dead

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old man is dead after a watercraft crash on Lake Tenkiller this week.

It happened on Wednesday, just before 11 p.m., on Lake Tenkiller by Barnacle Bill’s Marina in Cherokee County.

According to a trooper’s report, a Sea Doo was traveling westbound on the lake when it failed to negotiate a cove and hit a tree.

The driver, Desmond Bennett, of Wanette, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 26-year-old male, was stable when taken to the hospital for leg injuries.

The report states an odor of alcohol was detected on Bennett.

The cause of the incident was due to “operating at night without proper lighting.”

Latest Stories: