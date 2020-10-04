Waterfall Festival features adoptable pets, continues Sunday

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozens of folks turned out on Saturday for the Third Annual Waterfall Festival, a two-day event in Moore that benefits the Central Oklahoma Humane Society.

The festival is being held Saturday and Sunday at 310 Southwest 1st Street in Moore, lasting until 9 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event features music, wine tasting, food trucks and adoptable pets.

Lauri Lucas, owner of Garden Ponds Unlimited and a festival organizer, said she hopes the festival continues to grow each year.

“It’s bigger this year than it’s ever been, so I don’t know if that’s because people are bored and just really starving for something to do, but we’re very pleased with the turnout so far,” Lucas said.

The festival raised around $2,000 for the Humane Society last year.

Adoptable pets will be on hand from 1-3 p.m.

