RINGWOOD, Okla. (KFOR) – Ringwood residents are in celebration mode as The Watermelon Festival and Community Fair runs through the rest of the week.

This is a free event and is touted as a week-long tradition.

The fair kicked off Monday and is set to conclude with a parade and activities on Saturday.

If you and your loved ones are looking for something to do in Oklahoma this weekend, head to Ringwood to enjoy a bingo and volleyball tournament, baby and tiny tot show, pageants and the crowning of Miss Cinderella. The town will also showcase Miss Watermelon and Miss Ringwood.

Attendee can also expect a good ole’ livestock show, homemade ice cream contest (Mmmm sounds tasty), watermelon in the park, children and turtle races and more.

