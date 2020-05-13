Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Watonga Cheese Festival cancels 2020 event

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATONGA, Okla. (KFOR) – Although many businesses across the state are reopening, some popular festivals say they do not feel comfortable moving forward with this year’s event.

On Wednesday, the Watonga Cheese Festival announced that organizers are canceling the 2020 event.

“We at the Watonga Cheese Festival are sad to announce that due to the uncertainty of the covid-19 virus and the effects from it, we feel it is best to cancel the 2020 Watonga Cheese festival!” a post on Facebook read.

Organizers say they are planning to hold the Watonga Cheese Festival on Oct. 8, 2021 and Oct. 9, 2021.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter