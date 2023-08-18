WAURIKA, Okla. (KFOR) – The OSBI has confirmed the arrest of David Hatmaker after firing several shots towards officers and deputies.

David Hatmaker, Image courtesy Jefferson County Jail Image courtesy OSBI Image courtesy OSBI

According to OSBI, on August 17th the agency was requested by the Waurika Police Department to assist with a disturbance.

Officials say, around 12:40 p.m. officers responded to a residence in Waurika, where they attempted to make contact with 37-year-old David Hatmaker. Police say, Hatmaker barricaded himself inside the home, where he fired several shots toward officers and deputies and a standoff ensured for several hours.

Authorities were able to contact and secure a female victim while the Chickasaw nation Lighthorse Police Department deployed their tactical team to make entry into the home.

OSBI says, the suspect was located and arrested without incident.

Hatmaker has been booked into the Jefferson county Jail on kidnapping and threats to do bodily harm and more charges are pending in regards to the shooting according to the OSBI.