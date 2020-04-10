“We are flattening the curve,” Gov. Stitt tells Oklahomans to continue social distancing amid promising data

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Americans across the country are preparing for Easter Sunday, officials say this year’s holiday will be different from most others.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt stressed that his ‘safer at home’ order still applies to any group of 10 or more, including people gathering for Easter.

“It is imperative that we limit gatherings of 10 or more,” he said.

Although many families will be away from each other this Easter, Stitt says there is good news in the state’s recent data.

“We are flattening the curve in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “It is critical though that we don’t take our foot off the gas.”

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,794 Oklahomans have tested positive for COVID-19 since early March.

Since then, officials say 88 patients have died from the virus,.

“I know these are very difficult times for people who have lost loved ones,” Stitt said.

Although the number of cases continues to grow, Stitt says the number of hospitalizations has remained flat for the past 11 days.

At the same time, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that Oklahoma is closing in on an anticipated peak.

The data indicates that the state will hit its peak around April 22 when 1,115 hospital beds will be needed.

The IHME also predicts that 697 Oklahomans could die from the virus by August. While that number seems shockingly high, officials indicate that it is actually a drop from an earlier prediction. Earlier this week, the agency said 813 Oklahomans could die in that same timeframe.

Although the data seems to suggest that the public’s social distancing practices are paying off, Stitt is urging Oklahomans to not let their guards down during the pandemic.

“We know that forecasts can change over time,” he said.

He says that Oklahomans need to continue practicing social distancing through April 30 in order to get life back to normal as quickly as possible.

“Now is not the time to stop the social distancing,” he stressed.

Although analysts believe that Oklahoma hospitals have the ability to handle the predicted surge, officials say they are putting measures in place to make sure the healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed.

So far, officials have two facilities in the Tulsa area and two facilities in the Oklahoma City area on standby in case hospitals reach their capacities.