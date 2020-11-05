‘We are there with him through prayer’ – Family of out-of-state lineman who was shocked on duty speaks to KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of an out-of-state lineman spoke to KFOR after a live wire shocked the father of three while he was working to restore power disrupted by Oklahoma’s ice storm.

Thirty-six-year-old Marshall Rosenblad from Iowa remains in critical condition at OU Health in Oklahoma City.

“We are there with him through prayer, but we can’t wait till the day he’s on two feet and smiling,” Candi Powell said.

Candi Powell, Marshall’s cousin, is one of several family members who remain hopeful of his recovery hundreds of miles away.

“He’s just one in a million, and we wouldn’t trade him for anything,” Powell said.

The longtime lineman from Iowa is in a medically induced coma at OU Health. Doctors tell KFOR Marshall’s condition is still critical from Monday.

The 36-year-old’s body suffered from a high voltage shock Monday, sending his heart into overdrive. Marshall was working to restore power to Oklahomans when he was exposed to a live wire.

Marshall’s coworkers rushed to rescue him from the pole.

“Whenever there is a calling for him to go somewhere, he won’t turn it down,” Powell said.

“This is a high risk profession,” Dallas Rowley with OG&E said. “We are pulling for him.”

Marshall’s family tells KFOR he’s been a lineman for 15 years.

As of Wednesday night, the father of three is still sedated; his family waits by his side in spirit.

“We are positive and optimistic,” Powell said. “We know he’s going to make it. The whole family is so gracious for everyone wanting to help out who’s concerned. It’s almost overwhelming for all of us.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marshall’s family.

LATEST HEADLINES: