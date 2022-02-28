Concern is growing for Oklahomans who are worried that their properties, businesses, and homes could be torn down to make way for new turnpike expansion projects around the state.

Currently at issue is the proposed expansion of the Kickapoo Turnpike, just south of Purcell, that runs through the town of Noble.

“I’ve been on [our] property since 1957. My dad was born on this property in 1932. His grandfather owned it prior to that,” said longtime Nobel resident, Donna McCrory.

Donna McCrory’s family has owned, lived on, and farmed more than 140 acres since 1919, but with all the work they’ve put in, they’re now concerned that it will be torn down and cleared away for this particular expansion, a project they’ve been told could help cut the drive from Tulsa to Dallas by 50 minutes.

“And so for fifty minutes they’re going to wipe out the flora and fauna. And the people and the community, the tiny towns,” she said. “I’ve seen my family put blood, sweat and tears, literally, to maintain and keep the property and make it our home.”

ODOT says it’s too early yet to determine exactly what properties may be needed.

“We haven’t gotten to that point,” said Jessica Brown, Director of Strategic Communications for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, referring to the new ACCESS Oklahoma highway infrastructure plan that could take 15 years total, to complete. “It will be at least at a minimum, weeks, two months before we get to that process.”

“We’re trying to buy the property we need and only the property we need to make those alignments to expand the interstate and turnpikes,” she added. “Once we have a refinement of those alignments, then we’ll notify property owners via mail that their property is included in our expansion efforts and our transportation expansion.”

Brown also noted that pinpointing an exact timeline could be difficult due to the scope and wide range of the projects.

But the family fears that progress will come at their expense.

“It’s a functioning farm,” said McCrory of the family’s land, which they currently leasing to another farmer in the area. “And if all of these people are displaced then I think it’s going to hurt our schools, it’s going to hurt, you know, our small businesses and the, the people that make up this community. And I know just every day I hear of another family that’s that lived here forever.”

“People like myself that are supposed to be in their golden years living on their property that they’ve been on thirty, forty years. And now they’re being told, well, you’re going to be uprooted,” she added.

When the project does reach that phase of land acquisition, the family would expect to receive at minimum, market value for more than one hundred and forty acres. But it’s not factor they’re ready to consider.

“It’s civil for now with them,” added Donna’s niece, Megan. “But I made it very clear we aren’t going quietly.”