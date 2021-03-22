“We bring empathy,” EMSA academy made up entirely of women for the first time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is historic. The first all-female recruitment class is now learning how to save lives.

Today at EMSA in Oklahoma City, more than a half-dozen women are learning how to deal with everything from ghastly traffic accident injuries to gunshot wounds.

“We spend 4 weeks in the classroom,” said Tyler Wedman, EMSA’s Divisional Chief of Clinical Affairs. “These recruits are going to learn everything from cardiac arrest care to trauma management. Medication treatment. All of our treatment protocols and policies.”

But these recruits also bring something not taught in any classroom.

“We bring an empathy and compassion to the field,” says training paramedic Angela Corelli-Keeton. “Of course, a female patient will feel more comfortable with a female medic. Especially if we’re delivering a baby. Or dealing with anything that is female-related.”

And she says she hopes more women will see EMSA and EMS as a career.

“EMS has generally been very male heavy. Everybody looks the same. They are all young white males. So, in this academy they’re all females and we have any kind of age. It also shows EMS is becoming more diversified,” said Corelli-Keeton.

After the classroom instruction the female recruits will hit the streets of OKC with instructors to get hands on training.