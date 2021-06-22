“We cannot handle this volume of animals,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare over capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families are focused on summer vacations, officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are encouraging families to adopt pets in need.

On Tuesday, the shelter announced that it is over capacity for dogs and cats.

Throughout the month of June, the shelter has been averaging an intake of 78 animals per day.

“We cannot handle this volume of animals coming in and maintain our high life-saving rate. Please do whatever you can to keep animals out of the shelter,” the agency posted on Facebook.

Right now, the shelter has 469 dogs in its care and 254 cats.

According to the daily report, the shelter’s capacity is limited to 297 dogs and 190 cats.

As a result of the number of animals in the shelter’s care, officials say there were 21 animals euthanized on Monday.