‘We don’t have anywhere to go’ – Oklahomans sit in darkness on Day 3 of ice storm; OG&E calling in help from out of state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Roughly 250,000 OG&E customers are still without power Wednesday night as Oklahomans panic to find a warm place to stay.

“We are hungry and we are tired,” Tonya Robinson said. “We don’t have anywhere to go right now.”

Tonya Robinson tells KFOR she and her dog feel powerless as Oklahoma continues to brace the powerful ice storm.

Her lights have been off since Monday morning, so she hopped in her car, hoping for a hotel.

“Nobody has power,” Robinson said. “Nobody has power.”

“We have nowhere to go,” Erika Clark said. “We are 13 hours from home.”

Erika Clark is in town from Kentucky for a dog show at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

She says she was lucky to land a hotel room off Meridian, but it doesn’t have electricity nor hot water.

“We are paying for showers at a truck stop,” Clark said.

The two stories are shared by hundreds of thousands across the state preparing to live in darkness for days.

OG&E says they have 2,000 crews currently working around the clock. The majority of them are contractors from out of state, including Ohio, Indiana and Alabama.

“This kind of thawing out period can be a very dangerous time,” Dave Kimmel with OG&E said.

OG&E representatives admit there’s no definite timeline as to when all power will be restored. As the fourth wave hits, falling limbs and toppling power lines will continue.

As for Tonya, she says her plan is still up in the air.

“I will go park my truck and keep the heat on and hope my dog and I survive this,” Tonya Robinson said. “It is not even up for negotiation. I am not going to abandon my dog.”

OG&E says if you see a downed power line, do not approach it.

Local crews are also battling with resources as Louisiana is struggling with Hurricane Zeta.

LATEST HEADLINES: