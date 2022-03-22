OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced a million-dollar seizure of illegal drugs.

“In this case, though, we’re seeing much more trafficking of fentanyl and all that we’ve ever seen in the past,” said Aaron Brilbeck with Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We got $3 million worth of poison off the streets.”

On February 22, 2022, a deputy with the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma (CITGO) spotted Jamara Hennings, 29, driving a van erratically on I-35 northbound near 122nd Street.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

Hennings allegedly carried more than three million dollars worth of illegal drugs.

Brilbeck told KFOR Hennings was spotted on her phone and not paying attention to the road. The deputy noticed what was happening and pulled her over.

“She said that she was from Cleveland, Ohio, went down to Phenix to visit a couple of friends, but she couldn’t tell our deputy the last name of the friends or where they lived in Phoenix,” said Brilbeck.

Hennings giving improper information caused the deputy to grow suspicious.

He asked to search the van she was driving, but Hennings refused to do so.

So, a K9 was brought in and got a positive hit on drugs in the back of the van.

“There was a duffel bag just filled with drugs, deadly drugs, in this case, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine,” said Brilbeck.

In Hennings’ possession: 75,000 Fentanyl pills, 23.5 pounds of crystal meth, ​and 2.5 pounds of pre-cut cocaine.







Courtesy: Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office

“I know we were worried about the COVID pandemic, but this fentanyl pandemic is something we need to watch out for,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson.

The sheriff’s office tells KFOR the drugs collectively are worth $3.3 million.

“Her life is ruined, and chances are she is trying to score a quick hit of money…” said Brilbeck. “But is it worth destroying your whole life over?”

Hennings was turned over to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where they will pursue federal charges.