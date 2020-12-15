“We have a plan in place,” COVID-19 vaccination dissemination begins in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around a dozen INTEGRIS healthcare workers were the first in Oklahoma to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine live on television. State officials revealed Oklahoma hospitals will have thousands of doses on their doorstep in a matter of hours.

On Monday afternoon, Governor Kevin Stitt and medical professionals with the Oklahoma State Department of Health offered a glimpse of how the state will run the multi-month vaccine roll out plan.

33,000 doses are expected in Oklahoma this week. The state also confirms to KFOR it will administer more than 160,000 doses by the end of this year.

ER nurse Hannah White says helping patients positive with COVID-19 has become second nature the past 10 months.

“It’s tiring, but we don’t stop fighting,” ER nurse Hannah White said. “I pretend the patient in that bed is my parent.”

White is one of 10 frontline fighters to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine first.

“This stops with a simple thing like a vaccination, which didn’t hurt by the way,” White said.

Friday, the FDA approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine, and by Monday secured boxes were shipped to Oklahoma hospitals.

“This is a wonderful time to get a vaccine,” Dr. Douglas Drevets with OU Med said. “If you don’t want it, don’t stand in the way of someone who needs it.”

Mercy Hospital and OU Med both confirm to KFOR they are set to receive their secure shipments sometime in the next 48 hours.

However, Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye says the distribution plan is fluid.

“Please be patient,” Dr. Lance Frye said. “We have a plan in place.”







According to OSDH, Phase One includes health care workers who work directly with COVID-19 as well as residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

First responders, elected officials, and adults over the age of 65 are all included in Phase Two in January 2021.

In Phase Three, teachers, students, and essential workers will then receive the vaccine.

Phase Four will include the rest of the population in Oklahoma.

“Just because you saw a nurse get the vaccine of TV doesn’t mean you have the vaccine,” OKC Mayor David Holt said on Monday. “Don’t be the last solider to die in the war when the peace treaty is being signed.” Governor Kevin Stitt also revealed Monday afternoon K-12 teachers and students could be bumped up on the prioritization list to mitigate in-person learning in 2021. He says he will address this issue in a press conference later this week.