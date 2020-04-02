“We have to prepare for what we know is coming,” INTEGRIS Health institutes new plan to preserve PPE

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitals across the state prepare for a rise in coronavirus cases, officials say they are doing their part to preserve personal protective equipment.

According to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, officials say they have an average of 9.7 days worth of personal protective equipment for medical personnel.

“If we do not conserve our PPE now as the virus is just beginning to spread here in Oklahoma, there is no chance we will have enough when it is truly needed to care for an increasing volume of COVID-19 patients,” a note from INTEGRIS Health read. “We cannot afford to unnecessarily use PPE, we have to prepare for what we know is coming.”

As a result, INTEGRIS Health is implementing a new process related to the use of masks and face-shields.

Beginning March 27, INTEGRIS began providing masks to patients upon admission to lessen the risk of droplet exposure to nurses and doctors.

On Wednesday, all nurses and doctors who have direct contact with patients in certain areas were provided face-shields.

Officials say by the end of the week, all remaining caregivers who work with patients will receive their face-shields.

An N95 mask will still be given to caregivers who are treating patients with COVID-19.

