“We just need more doses,” Oklahoma City residents still fighting to schedule vaccine appointment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health leaders across Oklahoma say they are continuing to ask for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to vaccinate as many people as possible.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced out of all the Oklahomans registered on the state’s vaccine portal, only 28 percent of the 65 and older population have received their first dose.

Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed added that until more in this age group are vaccinated, the state isn’t ready to move to the next phase of vaccine distribution.

In Oklahoma County, officials say the vaccine distribution has been efficient. However, there simply aren’t enough doses to go around.

“We asked for 25,000 doses every single week. We have yet to get it, which is very frustrating because we are the largest, most populated county in the state and we get less than 10,000 doses every week so far,” Molly Flemming, with the OCCHD, said.

Last week, data showed that even though Oklahoma County hosts 20% of the state’s population, it was only receiving 14% of the state’s vaccine supply.

“Well that analysis you just referenced is something that has come to light in the last week and that’s not acceptable. We need to receive at least our proportion by population here in Oklahoma City. The story hasn’t changed from last week that we still don’t have enough supply as a state. But here in Oklahoma City, we represent, at least in the county, about 20% of the state as you said, so we need to get at least 20% of the vaccines. I might have made the argument that we should get more because we had so many people in the healthcare industry, which was one of the earliest phases. Anyways, we’ll keep pushing. That’s a decision made at the state level. Obviously, the biggest challenge we face is the decision being made at the federal level, and I don’t really mean that it’s a decision. The lack of doses that our whole country has is certainly something that’s a challenge to everybody,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

Although there is a shortage of doses across the state, some residents are considering traveling to other counties to have a better chance at getting a vaccine.

“I mean, people got to do what they gotta do and I understand there’s a lot of creative approaches being taken to try and get that vaccination. It’s not our choice or our wish for people to feel like they have to try other places. So we’ll keep doing everything we can. I can continue to guarantee you that every single dose that the Oklahoma City-County Health Department receives is put in arms within seven days, so we’re not sitting on any doses. We just need more doses,” he said.