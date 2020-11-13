“We need help,” Tulsa mayor asking for other communities, state leaders to slow spread of COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Health experts continue to stress the importance of masking and social distancing from others as hospitalizations continue to climb related to COVID-19.

Right now, there are more than 1,200 COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospitals.

Earlier this week, EMSA officials announced that there are no ICU beds available in Tulsa

In Tulsa, Mayor GT Bynum has called on state leaders to do more to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Just as our health care system is a regional one, our response to fighting COVID-19 must be a regional one too. Tulsans can not fight this on our own. I again implore the state and our neighboring communities to listen to those medical professionals asking for steps to be taken that will slow the spread of this virus. Politically convenient speeches about freedom and personal responsibility are not preventing our ICUs from being maxed out,” Bynum posted on Facebook.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt stressed that the mask ordinances in the Oklahoma City metro area and Tulsa are working. However, he says smaller communities that are not issuing mask mandates are causing a rise in cases.

“We need help. We’ve reached the point where us doing this alone as a city government, which we’ve tried to do our best throughout this pandemic, we’ve reached a point where we can’t control the spread of this virus anymore when we’re getting about 68% of our hospital patients from outside the city limits, where we don’t govern,” Bynum said.

Local doctors stress that they won’t be able to help many more patients since they are running out of ICU beds.

“You have to be one of the worst possible cases before you get a hospital bed at this point,” Bynum said on MSNBC.

