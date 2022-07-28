Oklahoma City police are searching for this man who is a person of interest in a murder. Image from OKCPD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a homicide.

Prince Ruben Fuller, photo from OKCPD

“We need the community to talk to us,” said Detective Lance Bemo. “Nobody’s calling us.”

The homicide occurred on Feb. 20, 2021, in the 100 block of NW 80th Street.

The victim, 17-year-old Prince Ruben Fuller, was shot multiple times inside a house. He died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

“Prince Fuller was a good young man, with his whole life ahead of him. His life was taken and no one is saying anything,” OKCPD officials said.

Police do not have information as to why Fuller was killed. Bemo said Fuller was a good student and not connected to any type of crime.

“There’s nothing to indicate that he was involved in any kind of drug activity, any gang activity. He just just met a girl from Oklahoma City. But we just don’t know why he was killed,” Bemo said.

A murder suspect has not been apprehended, but a video taken from a house west of the murder scene shows a Black male running west from the direction of the house, about a minute after 9-1-1 was called for the victim.

“We haven’t had anybody call us to let us know who this person is, and we really need the community’s help on this case,” Bemo said.

The detective said people they’ve spoken with have not provided information on the person of interest.

“We also hear people say they’re not snitches,” Bemo said. “I don’t like that word. I really don’t believe you’re snitching, I think it’s doing the right thing, and I don’t know why people don’t want to do the right thing.”

If you have information about the murder or the person who appears in the above photo, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (405) 235-7300, or provide info online at okccrimetips.com. You can remain anonymous.