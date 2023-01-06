OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.

Organizers say euthanasia for space is a real concern.

“We simply cannot manage the number of dogs currently in the shelter,” Oklahoma City Animal Welfare posted.

Arista Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arthur Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Benji Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bubba Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Charles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chief Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cotton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dixie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Earl Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Marley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Max Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Milkshake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Scout Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Zira Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

If you cannot adopt, you can flash foster and give one of the dogs a break from the shelter for a day or up to two weeks.

All adoptable dogs who are 6-months-old or older qualify for the program.

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.