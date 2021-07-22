‘We took 356 animals off this property,’ Oklahoma veterinarian and his husband facing 18 animal cruelty charges

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro veterinarian is not only charged with animal abuse but now also in danger of losing his license.

The Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office filed 18 animal cruelty charges against Dr. Aaron Stachmus, his husband Bryson Anglin and caretaker Mark Parker.

Each count represents a different species of animals.

An affidavit revealed the Rock Creek Farm belongs to Stachmus and Anglin.

“We took 356 animals off this property,” said Sarah Jensen with the Norman Police Department.

On April 30, authorities seized exotic and domestic animals from Rock Creek Farm.

“It was apparent this malnourishment and lack of care have been going on for a while,” said Jensen.

Dr. Aaron Stachmus (top), Bryson Anglin (bottom) and Mark Parker (right).

Court documents also revealed the domestic and exotic animals “appeared to be malnourished and eating bark off of the trees.”

KFOR went to Stachmus’ animal clinic to see if he would share his side of the story. The doors were locked.

News 4 attempted to call the clinic three times, and we were hung up on. But police said it was evident the animals were in horrible condition.

“I think the biggest things that we saw were that these animals didn’t have adequate space or access to food or water.”

Several agencies, including Oklahoma Wildlife Department, were called in to help move the animals off the property.

“People that have wildlife as pets, it’s really critical that they obtain the proper permits of course,” said Micah Holmes with Oklahoma Wildlife Department.

“These animals weren’t allowed to be housed in Norman in the first place and then to see the condition,” said Jensen.

Cruelty charges may not be Stachmus’ only legal battle. On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners served Stachmus a complaint and citation at his clinic.

The document revealed Stachmus and his partner rescued the animals from “kill lots.” They were starting a petting zoo. His veterinarian practice license could now be at stake.