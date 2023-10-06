OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A call for help earlier this week led several local animal rescue groups to dozens of dogs, many in need of medical care and new homes.

A commercial dog breeder in rural Oklahoma contacted one of the groups about 70 dogs, ranging from puppies to dogs 14 years of age.

All rescued so far were either miniature Schnauzers, Maltese or Shih Tzu breeds.

“We had another local rescue reach out to us because they were contacted by the breeder just looking for somebody to help rehome about 70 dogs and they obviously can’t do it alone,” said Chrystal Brehm, adding that many of the dogs also need medical care and grooming.

Other rescues included: ARF – Animal Rescue Foundation, Okie Pet Rescue, Pups & Promises, Pitiful Pups, OWR, Legacy of Hope and another OKC based Maltese rescue.

“All need spay/neuter [and] most need dental cleaning and grooming,” she added, also saying several of the dogs that went to another rescue tested positive for Ehrlichia, a bacteria transmitted by ticks.

That’s when Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue Society stepped in to lend a helping hand.

Photo Courtesy: Mutt Misfits

The rescue said while they placed their intake process on hold, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help this special group of dogs.

Learn more about fostering or adoption.

“We take special needs, we take in sick and injured all the ones that, you know, most people just don’t want to or can’t don’t have the ability to help. So our medical bills are in the hundreds of thousands every year,” Chrystal added.



Mutt Misfits tries to help whoever they can, but they pay special attention to animals that usually have a hard time finding a home like Peggy, one of the dogs rescued on Tuesday.

Lindsay Long pictured with Peggy; Photo: KFOR

“They had asked me if I would take her and I said absolutely,” said Lindsay Long, a longtime pet foster.

Long said she used to prefer taking in puppies, until little seniors like Peggy stole her heart.

“She has approximately four teeth in her mouth…she is missing part of one of per paws but it does not slow her down at all. She is a happy little lady,” Lindsay added.

“When she runs around, she just smiles nonstop, cannot stop. For an 8-year-old or plus, she’s super active.”

While the group was able to place the dogs they rescued in foster homes quickly, Lindsay said there many more just like them across the state.

“People need to understand spaying and neutering…and breeding operations [are] working against what we’re trying to do,” she added.

That makes their mission as a rescue focused on major medical cases, senior and neonates across Oklahoma even more important.

While the group said they manage to help 400-500 dogs a year, they shoulder up to $400,000 in medical bills each year.

Much of that money comes from grants and public sponsors.

There are several ways to donate, including payment apps, by mail or by donations to the vet clinic the group partners with, Rock Knoll Animal Hospital.

Donate to Mutt Misfits.

“We take special needs, we take in sick and injured…all the ones that, you know, most people just don’t want to or can’t don’t have the ability to help. So our medical bills are in the hundreds of thousands every year,” Chrystal said.

The group said they hope to help several Yorkshire Terriers and Chihuahuas that were not included in the original count of 70 dogs that were placed.