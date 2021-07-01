‘We wake up asking ourselves is this real,’ the family of Deer Creek teen who drowned expresses their grief about the tragic death

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of a Deer Creek teen who drowned in the backyard pool of a million-dollar mansion is expressing their grief.

“Every day that we wake up, we wake up asking ourselves is this real because we believe that this was 100 percent preventable,” said Ade Amuda, Toyin Amuda’s brother, in a video statement.

On June 16, investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a private pool party.

Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda. Photo provided to KFOR by Amuda’s family.

First responders pronounced 18-year-old Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Amuda dead around 3 a.m. in the 21600 block of Villagio drive of Edmond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner was in bed when his daughter told him a boy was in a pool. Investigators said the homeowner went outside and saw Amuda had already been taken out of the pool and laid on the deck.

The Amuda family are raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“We don’t know what happened, but we’re searching for answers,” said Ade Amuda. “We challenge all that may know to come forth and shed light on this preventable tragedy that happened to our brother, Toyin. His image will not be altered.”

Ade Amuda, Toyin Amuda’s brother, is on the right. Toyin and Ade’s parents appear behind Ade.

Investigators found two dumpsters in the driveway, both filled with empty beer cans and liquor bottles.

Investigators asked the homeowner if anyone was drinking, and he said he was not aware of it. He also told investigators the cameras on the house haven’t been working in two years.

The sudden death left Toyin’s family torn.

“He was filled with love, so much passion, he was humble, so gentle, well known and the most respectable person you would meet at 18 years old,” said Ade Amuda. “Which is why we are so confused as a family that this tragedy has happened to our brother.”

Toyin Amuda (far left) and his family.

At first, the State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of Amuda’s death was an “accident.” It has now been changed to “pending.”

“His spirit is not gone; we can feel it every day. So, we just say that we love him, and we haven’t said goodbye because we know that he’s still with us.”

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Amuda family, are committed to finding out what happened the morning of Toyin’s death.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (405) 869-2501.