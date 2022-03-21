MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters are investigating a massive fire that consumed a house in Mustang early Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to a home near S.W. 104th and County Line Rd.

Investigators learned nine people were inside the home when the fire sparked.

When crews arrived on the scene, they realized the fire was located at the back of the home. They also encountered a big issue in the area.

“We responded out here where there’s not a water supply established in this neighborhood, so our closest hydrants are over a half-mile away. So we’ve established tanker operations to do water supply, which takes time and limits our water resources,” said Batt. Chief David Meyer, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By the time firefighters had everything set up, the fire was burning through the roof of the home.

“We were behind from the very start,” said Meyer.

Officials say the crews worked as quickly as possible to put the fire out, but say all of them had already been battling grass fires or structure fires on Sunday.

Fortunately, everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.