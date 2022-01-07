“We were so blessed to spend that year with her,” Former OU cheerleader remembered for joyful personality, strong faith following fatal crash in Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A former University of Oklahoma cheerleader is being remembered for the cheer she spread in and out of the sport.

On Dec. 26, 20-year-old Britney Turley was killed in a car crash in her hometown of Coldwater, Kansas.

Her sister was injured in the crash and is now recovering.

“She experienced one amazing year at OU for cheer and we were so blessed to spend that year with her,” said Talia Barnett, Turley’s best friend. “She brought a lot of life to the team.”

Barnett first met Turley in summer work week for OU Cheer.

Turley was a transfer student.

“She started out at Wichita State University her first year of cheer because she was actually too scared to try out for OU,” Barnett said. “That was her biggest lifelong dream and she succeeded.”

Turley grew up on a cattle ranch in a small Kansas town.

“Technically it’s Buttermilk,” said Barnett. “Everyone would call her ‘Buttermilk.'”

At OU, Britney at Talia quickly became best friends – bonding over their big city and small town backgrounds.

They shared a love of laughter.

“She’s just very free-spirited and she’s very spontaneous,” Barnett said. “You never knew what she was going to do.”

They also shared their faith.

“My twin and I actually got baptized with her through a college ministry,” said Barnett.

“She just was such a light to all of us and brought so much joy and laughter,” Barnett’s sister, Shira said.

Those precious memories – getting those who love Britney through each day.

“Everything reminds me of her,” said Barnett. “We only got a year and a half together but it was a really impactful and a really special year and a half.”

Turley was a member of the Sooner spirit squad during the 2020-2021 season.

The team will wear her favorite uniform at nationals in her honor.

OU’s spirit program posted a tribute to Turley on their social media.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help pay for funeral and medical costs.