“We will hunt you down,” Man accused of Oklahoma shooting arrested in LA

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in California were able to arrest a man wanted in connection with the shooting of an Oklahoma man.

On May 3, deputies responded to a shooting at a home in Porter, Oklahoma. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were ultimately able to identify the shooting suspect as Cordereau Jackson.

Authorities learned that Jackson and his girlfriend, Rebecca Dillman, fled the state shortly after the shooting.

Officials began a nationwide manhunt with the U.S. Marshal Service and learned that the couple was hiding out in Los Angeles.

Eventually, Dillman traveled back to Oklahoma and turned herself in.

On Tuesday, Jackson was arrested by U.S. Marshals as he was coming out of a store in Los Angeles.

“This case appears to be a cold-blooded shooting from someone who is no doubt extremely dangerous. I’m very happy that the arrest occurred without incident. The victim is lucky to still be alive,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “The capture of Cordereau Jackson is a result of good old fashion police work by my Investigators and the US Marshal Service. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has always enjoyed a great working partnership with the US Marshals.”

Jackson is now awaiting extradition to Wagoner County.

“It’s important for violent criminals to understand that we will not let county lines, nor state lines deter our hunt for you if you commit violent crimes in Wagoner County. We will hunt you down. We will find you. We will bring you to justice,” Elliott said.