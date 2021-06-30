“We will never fully heal,” Oklahoma teen’s family seeking answers after his death

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – The family of an Oklahoma teenager who died at a party is now asking for anyone who has information about his death to comes forward.

Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda, 18, was pronounced dead at a home in the 21600 block of Villagio Drive during the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 16.

An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office incident report states that deputies found Deer Creek firefighters administering CPR to Amuda.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

Oluwatoyin Adewole Amuda. Photo provided to KFOR by Amuda’s family.

The homeowner told officials that he was in bed when his daughter came in and told him that a boy was in the pool. He said he went outside and found that individuals at the home – the ages of whom were not provided – pulled the victim out of the water and laid him on the deck next to the deep end of the pool.

The homeowner said he performed CPR on the victim until Deer Creek firefighters arrived and took over.

The medical examiner’s report previously stated that the manner of Amuda’s death was an “accident,” but that has since changed to “pending.”

“The cause of death is listed as ‘drowning’ and the manner is now listed as ‘pending’. The manner was originally listed as ‘accident’, however, our physician has changed the manner to ‘pending’ until the case is finalized,” Kari Learned, Division Manager for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, said in an email to KFOR.

Now, Amuda’s family has released a statement and asks anyone with information about his death to come forward.

“What we’re experiencing is every parent’s and every family’s worst nightmare. We ask for space to grieve as we work to understand what happened to our beloved Toyin. We hope that those who have information about the events surrounding Toyin’s death, even if you feel it’s an unimportant detail, that you will choose to step up and speak out. Please honor our son by contacting the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department with what you know, so they can continue their investigation. We will never fully heal from this tragic loss, but we also know that we won’t be able to move forward without the truth. We are grateful for all of the prayers we are receiving for our family during this unimaginably difficult time. In return, we pray that no one ever has to experience what we’re going through.” Statement from family of Toyin Amuda

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 869-2501.