OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cash, guns and a whole lot of dangerous drugs were all found in one northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

Among those drugs found were hundreds of fentanyl pills – the powerful synthetic opioid blamed for the most overdose deaths in the U.S. last year.

“These are drugs that will never make their way onto school playgrounds or street corners,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “These are guns that will never make their way into the hands of somebody that’s wanting to do harm to our public.

Oklahoma City Police are praising the work of their Street Narcotics Unit while executing a search warrant on May 11th at the Wedgewood Village Apartments near Northwest Expressway and Northwest 63rd.

According to the police report, officers knocked on the door of a unit – yelling “police, search warrant” two separate times.

When no one answered, they forced their way in – finding 26-year-old Keandre Nelson and a great deal of evidence.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“Drugs, there were guns, there was cash that was the result of drug proceeds,” Knight said.

Among those drugs – cocaine, ecstasy and 230 of the dangerous and deadly fentanyl pills.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the synthetic opioid was involved in more than 71,000 deaths in the U.S. last year alone – making it by far the leading drug in deadly overdose cases.

Police are glad the drugs they found in this case are no longer part of the threat to the public.

“Obviously, this was some type of drug operation where drugs were being bought and sold,” said Knight. “It was really a large haul for our police department.”

Nelson was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He now faces numerous weapons and drug charges.