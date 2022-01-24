Weather enthusiasts attend National Storm Chaser Summit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of storm chasers, forecasters and weather enthusiasts funneled through the National Storm Chaser Summit (NSCS) in Midwest City over the weekend.

Many argue there’s nowhere better for the convention to be held than Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma in general is basically in the center of tornado alley. It’s the best place on earth to see tornadoes, some of the biggest tornadoes in the world have happened in this state. That’s why we chose here to start with,” said James Menzies, the VP of NSCS.

Topics discussed at the summit included “The Science of Storm Chasing,” “Wind Estimates in Tornadoes,” “The Art of Drone Chasing,” and “Insights on Tornado Evolution Associated with Supercell Outflow Changes.”

KFOR’s own Emily Sutton talked to attendees about “Storm Chasing and Your Mental Health.”

“It’s so easy for us to talk about the excitement of chasing or maybe how sad we are from a bust, but not a lot of people want to talk about what may be kind of haunting us in our mind at home,” said Sutton.

The tradition of the NSCS started as a small gathering in the famous Colorado storm chaser Tim Samaras’ basement. It eventually grew so large that it turned into a convention.

Unfortunately, Samaras was killed in 2013 when he was following a massive tornado near El Reno. The chasers say continuing to hold the summit is a way to honor his legacy

Next year’s NSCS is scheduled for Feb. 3-5. Tickets can be purchased here.