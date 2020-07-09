Weatherford man sentenced to federal prison for abusive sexual contact of a child

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Weatherford man was sentenced in federal court this week to a little more than six years in prison for abusive sexual contact of a child.

A federal grand jury indicted William Art Guoladdle, Sr., 64, on August 7, 2019, on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child under seven years of age, occurring on Kiowa Tribe land in Comanche County.

He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child on June 20, 2019.

At the plea hearing, the defendant admitted to touching the victim’s buttocks through her clothing in a sexual way.

On Wednesday, Guoladdle was ordered to serve 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

