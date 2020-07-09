Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar
Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Weatherford man sentenced to federal prison for abusive sexual contact of a child

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Weatherford man was sentenced in federal court this week to a little more than six years in prison for abusive sexual contact of a child.

A federal grand jury indicted William Art Guoladdle, Sr., 64, on August 7, 2019, on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child under seven years of age, occurring on Kiowa Tribe land in Comanche County. 

He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child on June 20, 2019.

At the plea hearing, the defendant admitted to touching the victim’s buttocks through her clothing in a sexual way. 

On Wednesday, Guoladdle was ordered to serve 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Latest stories:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter