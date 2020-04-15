Weatherford police investigating after reports of prop money, counterfeit bills being used at businesses

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Weatherford Police Department is warning the public after receiving several calls in reference to people attempting to pass fake money at local businesses.

Weatherford police say novelty prop money and counterfeit bills are being passed around.

Possession of prop money is not illegal, however, possession of counterfeit bills is illegal, according to police.

It is also illegal to try and pass both types of bills as currency.

The Weatherford Police Department is asking citizens and businesses to pay attention when accepting money for merchandise or services.

Officials say the bills are being passed by several different individuals, and the department is following up on leads.