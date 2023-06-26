WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Weatherford Police Department says it’s looking for a murder suspect after a fight turned deadly Saturday night.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 219 N Bradley around 11 p.m. Saturday for a fight in progress with a knife possibly involved.

Once they found the apartment where the incident took place, officers looked in the window of the apartment and saw a male victim bleeding.

They entered the apartment to render aid, but 33-year-old Giddel Alfedro Leyva Sotelo was already dead.

Rodolfo Sotelo. Image courtesy Weatherford Police Department.

Weatherford police officials say detectives have been able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, 20-year-old Rodolfo Sotelo for the charge of Murder in the First Degree.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8″ to 5’9″ inches tall, around 170 lbs., with brown hair/brown eyes and a tattoo on his right forearm.

“At this time, Detectives are not looking for any additional suspects in this case. This incident appears to be a domestic related incident between family members,” said the Weatherford Police Department. “This continues to be an ongoing investigation.”

If you see Rodolfo Sotelo or knows of his whereabouts, call 911 or the Weatherford Police Department at 580-772-7791.