Weatherford police warning residents to be aware at the pump after skimmer found at gas station in nearby town

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Weatherford Police Department is telling residents about how to protect themselves after a skimming device was found at a gas station in a nearby town.

On May 19, the Weatherford Police Department was notified by the Hinton Police Department that they had removed a skimming device from one of their gas stations in their town. The location of the gas station was not mentioned in the police department’s Facebook post.

Weatherford police say this is a common scam that will read the information on your card which is then stored on the skimming device. Scammers can then take the information and make duplicate cards that have all the necessary information to take money from your account.

Weatherford police say they have not had any reports from local stations that have had these devices.

According to police, you can prevent yourself from becoming a potential victim by following these steps:

1) Pay attention to the card scanner. A lot of times it will look different and something may look out of place. There may also be wires that run from the card slot to the inside of the pump.

2) Pay with cash only and avoid using a card at the pump

3) Use a cash app or an app provided by the station or business.

4) If you see anything suspicious, report it to the store so they can notify law enforcement.