WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Weatherford Stafford Regional Airport officially opened its new terminal on Tuesday, November 22.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at Weatherford Stafford Regional Airport. Image courtesy Oklahoma Aeronautics.

The airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the airport’s new $1.6 million terminal building. According to officials, a large crowd from the community attended the celebration.

“I am proud to help dedicate Weatherford’s new terminal, which will be a significant asset for the surrounding region. Already home to a first-class air and space museum, Weatherford is a growing community because of its forward-thinking policies and prime location in western Oklahoma. This new terminal will empower economic development, support jobs and grow workforce opportunities as it draws new businesses to the area for years to come.” said Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Sen. Inhofe was a keynote speaker at the celebration and led the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony gave pilots and aviation enthusiasts the opportunity to thank Sen. Inhofe and offer a sendoff as his final term as U.S. Senator is coming to an end.

General Tom Stafford was at the ceremony to offer remarks on this significant occasion for Weatherford.

Lt. General Tom Stafford address a crowd of 250 attendees at the Weatherford Stafford Airport Terminal dedication on November 22, 2022, in Weatherford, Oklahoma. Image courtesy Oklahoma Aeronautics.

Weatherford Mayor Mike Brown was in attendance to celebrate the new terminal with the City of Weatherford.

“Without the assistance of the FAA, the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, and the citizens of Weatherford, this project would not have been possible. We now have a beautiful, fully-functional terminal building that will serve our community and visitors for decades to come.” said Mayor Brown.