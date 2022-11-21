WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Weatherford Stafford Regional Airport is hosting an opening ceremony for a new airport terminal.

The Weatherford Stafford Regional Airport is teaming up with the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC), the Federal Aviation Administration and the City of Weatherford to celebrate the airport’s expansion.

The celebration is Tuesday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. at the Thomas P. Stafford Airport at 3000 Logan Rd. Weatherford, OK.

According to officials, the ceremony will include a ribbon-cutting and presentation of colors by the Girl Scouts Service Unit 670 as well as the national anthem. U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe, Lt. General Tom Stafford, State Sen. Paul Rosino, State Rep. Anthony Moore, Weatherford Mayor Mike Brown, Southwest Region Regional Administrator Rob Lowe, FAA, Sate Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies, and Director of Commerce Brent Kisling are all expected to be in attendance.

To reserve a ticket, visit this link.