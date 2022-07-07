WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors to Weatherford won’t want to miss an impressive sight along Route 66.

The Replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall stretches 280 feet around Heritage Route 66 Park and came from American Veterans Traveling Tribute.

The wall was constructed with anodized aluminum and has 70 panels supported by a concrete frame and bracing.

Organizers say the wall was paid for by the Yes Weatherford 2020 Sales Tax initiative and many donors.

In addition to the wall, a wind turbine blade has been covered in a mural by Tulsa-artist ColorPop to honor Vietnam veterans.

Organizers say the goal of the project is to make sure we honor, respect, and remember those who served.