OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Enrolling for Medicare can be extremely confusion, but the Oklahoma Insurance Department says it is working to make the process easier for Oklahomans.

The department will host its annual Medicare Open Enrollment webinars every Tuesday in October.

The four-week series highlights different paths of Medicare, eligibility, enrollment options, and how beneficiaries can personalize their Medicare plan based on their needs.

The webinars will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, and Oct. 25.

The sessions will be led by speakers from the Oklahoma Medicare Assistance Program and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Each webinar is free, but registration is required.

“We are committed to making Medicare Open Enrollment less confusing and frustrating for Oklahomans,” MAP Director Ray Walker said. “MAP offers one-on-one counseling and information available in both English and Spanish. All services are free, unbiased and confidential.”

Schedule of the 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Webinar Series:

October 4 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Advantage Plans

October 11 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Marketing Guidelines

October 18 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Part D: Prescription Drug Plans

October 25 at 10 a.m. — Medicare Current Topics & Coordination of Benefits

To register or for more information, visit www.oid.ok.gov/2023-moep/.