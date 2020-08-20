‘Weedstock’ headliner tests positive for COVID-19

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla (KFOR) – A musician that was scheduled to perform at a three-day music festival in Stillwater this week is now quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

In May, the Tumbleweed Dancehall canceled the annual Calf Fry event, which usually brings thousands to Stillwater each year.

Organizers decided to move forward with the three-day Weedstock music festival, which is scheduled to be held Aug. 20 through Aug. 22.

The owner of the Tumbleweed told KFOR that masks and temperature checks will be required to get in to the event.

Extra ticket booths have been brought in and lines for entrance and drinks will be separated.

Still, the event is causing concern for some county officials.

Earlier this month, Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce sent KFOR the following statement:

“We’ve heard numerous questions and concerns from Stillwater residents about the event. I too am concerned that a three-day music festival just as the university and schools are reopening will have a negative impact on our community. It’s outside of City limits, but we have expressed these concerns to the venue’s management, county officials and state representatives. We continue to encourage people to avoid large gatherings and follow all possible precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Now, one of the headliners of the event says he will not be in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, Parker McCollum took to Twitter to announced that he is being quarantined after contracting the virus.

“I know there are a lot of you that were expecting to see me in concert this weekend in Manhattan, KS and Stillwater, OK. After several months of being off the road, we were finally getting a chance to play two socially distanced, mask mandated shows Thursday and Friday night. After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for covid and the results came back showing I was positive for the virus. My deepest apologies to the fans and the venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything I could be there to play them. I feel great and will self quarantine at the ranch for 14 days. It’s just an absolute bad stroke of luck on the timing of contracting this virus. I want to play so bad. I truly am so sorry for not being there this weekend. Please wear your mask and stay healthy. Hope to see you all very soon,” he posted.

Can’t say sorry enough for letting y’all down this weekend. All I want to do is be on stage again. Please read this. pic.twitter.com/ycE8Wt8DLo — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) August 20, 2020

McCollum was scheduled to headline Friday night’s show.

