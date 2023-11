PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has confirmed to News 4 that a fiery blast in Ponca City over the weekend looks to be accidental.

Authorities released new details concerning the weekend home explosion north of Ponca City on Saturday.

Fire officials say there is no evidence a crime was committed and the fire is being investigated as accidental.

The fiery blast injured four people, leaving two still in the hospital.

No word on the condition of the two at this time.