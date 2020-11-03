Weeks after goalpost falls on Oklahoma teen’s head, she’s back home working on recovery

CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – Three weeks after a goalpost fell on Jenessa Thompson’s head in Cyril, she’s back home working on recovery and cheering on her basketball teammates.

A sign just outside of town reads “Welcome Home Jenessa.”

“It’s just an incredible miracle that God has put me here,” Jenessa Thompson said.

Thompson was in the hospital for 20 days, including nine in the intensive care unit. She and her parents didn’t know if she would come out.

“I’m super grateful,” she said.

“It was just a chaotic three weeks of doctors in and out and us getting new and new information,” said Christina Thompson, Jenessa’s mother.

The goalpost on the Cyril football field fell on Jenessa’s head in early October. It happened as the cheerleading team was trying to take a picture on it.

Jenessa said she and her cheer coach were helping girls up to sit on it and she thought she saw one girl falling off.

“So, I ran under there to catch her and it was the goalpost,” she said.

“It was the worst day of my life,” said Thompson’s mom, Christina.

Her dad Daniel and mom got the call about what happened soon after.

“We get there, the field goal post is on the ground, she’s bleeding everywhere,” Christina said. “We had no idea if she was alive at that point.”

Jenessa was airlifted to OU Medical Center. Doctors there eventually found a plethora of problems after the incident.

“They kept adding more and more injuries and we were like ‘we didn’t even know about that one,’” Christina said. “There was just so many they couldn’t even tell us the first day.”

Cerebral spinal fluid leakage around her brain, ear and eye damage and skull and jaw fractures were among those problems, requiring surgeries.

Her dad Daniel said doctors told him the cerebral spinal fluid leak came from a tear in the sack that surrounds the brain. Doctors told him that happens with trauma and can heal on its own. However, it didn’t.

“It just drained out of her nose, like a quickly dripping faucet,” Daniel Thompson said.

Eventually, her mother said they repaired the issue with tissue from her stomach.

“It was miserable, but she never complained,” Christina said. “She was happy, perky, smiley Jenessa the entire time.”

After Jenessa’s long stay, she’s only left with her jaw wired shut after a recent surgery and some eye damage. She still said she’s ready to conquer the world again.

“Had it been a little bit higher it could have been massive brain damage, had it been a little bit lower it could have been paralysis or death,” her father Daniel said.

“I shouldn’t be here right now,” Jenessa said. “But you know my story can be for good or bad and we’re going to choose good and overcome it.”

Jenessa doesn’t have any sight out of her right eye currently. However, she said the doctors were amazed because it can open and is beginning to track.

She and her parents said they are hopeful she can return to basketball and cheerleading in late December on her birthday, but they are taking things slow for the time being.

