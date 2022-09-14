NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Three and a half weeks after the incident, Norman Public Schools fully explained what the complaint against former teacher Summer Boismier was all about.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Nick Migliorino, Norman Superintendent, said that it had only to do with the teacher’s political statements in class.

“The parent alleged the teacher had, during class time, made derogatory and divisive remarks toward state legislators and used her classroom to make a political display expressing her own opinions,” said Migliorino.

“Divisive remarks toward state legislators,” was a key detail that was left out of previous statements made by the district.

The week of Summer Boismier’s resignation, the district said: “The teacher had, during class time, made personal political statements and used their classroom to make a political display expressing those opinions.”

Boismier had the QR code for the Brooklyn Public Library on “display” for her class on the first day of school.

She explained to them her dislike for House Bill 1775, the anti-CRT law, and told her class the QR code was a way for them to access books the state would not approve of.

The former English teacher believed the QR code was at the center of the complaint because administrative staff took pictures of the QR code display.

But Migliorino said in Tuesday’s statement: “There was no violation of OK HB1775 or SDE rules nor was the issue about any books actually on the teacher’s shelves or the use of the public library QR code.”

Since the QR code became public, Ryan Walters, Education Secretary, released a statement calling for Boismier to lose her license.

“Ms. Boismier’s providing access to banned and pornographic material to students is unacceptable,” said Walters, in part of his statement posted to Twitter.

The accusation of providing “pornographic material” led to multiple threats hurled towards Boismier.

Messages such as, “teachers like this should not only be fired but also should be swinging from a tree,” became normal.

“I have heard people suggest that I be lynched, that I’d be sterilized, that I pack my bags and go to California,” said Boismier.

It wasn’t only Secretary Walters that called out Boismier.

Several Republican lawmakers signed a letter Friday, September 9, asking for the State Board of Education to investigate Boismier to find any potential violation of HB1775.

Even after Superintendent Migliorino claimed Boismier did not violate HB1775 or SDE rules, Rep. Chad Caldwell, a Republican from Enid, said the investigation should continue.

“We have simply asked the State Department of Education and State Board of Education to investigate whether the law was broken in other instances based solely on the teacher’s own claims that she intentionally ‘skirted’ the law and would do it again,” said Caldwell, in part of a statement.

Boismier said Mr. Migliorino left her feeling abandoned.

Boismier attended Monday’s Norman Public School Board meeting and said he never walked up to talk with her.

“They deserve his resignation,” declared Boismier, in an interview Wednesday with News4.

With the story focused so heavily on the QR code, and the subsequent accusations of providing pornographic material, Boismier said her chances of finding employment will be impossible in Oklahoma.

“If I want to keep teaching in a classroom, I will most likely have to go elsewhere,” said Boismier.

The former teacher also pushed back on the idea that she broke the law.

“No, I did not violate HB1775,” clarified Boismier. “If we’re talking about the spirit of the law, absolutely.”