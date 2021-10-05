Welcome, Njeri! Oklahoma City Zoo reveals newest giraffe calf’s name following contest

Julu and her newborn giraffe calf. Image provided by Oklahoma City Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says its newest giraffe has finally received her name after a naming contest was hosted through October 3.

First-time mom, Julu gave birth to her calf on Sept. 15.

The Zoo’s hoofstock caretakers selected four name options representative of their connection to the calf:

  • Najuma (Na-juma): Swahili for abounding joy. Inspired by the last name of OKC civil rights activist, Ayanna Najuma, who participated in the 1958 sit-in at Katz Drug Store, Oklahoma City, when she was seven years old.
  • Acacia (A-kay-sha): An African tree that giraffes consume.
  • Mosi (Mo-sey): Swahili for first child.
  • Njeri (N-jeri): Means warrior.

Now, Zoo officials say the public has decided!

Njeri is the second born calf at the zoo this summer; the first, Kioni, was born on June 3 to Julu’s mother, Ellie.

The Zoo’s giraffe family includes 6-year-old Julu and newborn Njeri, 2-year-old Mashamba, 21-year-old Ellie, 4-month-old Kioni, and 4-year-old Demetri, father of both calves.

