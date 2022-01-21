Welcome, Rama! OKC Zoo celebrates birth of Asian Elephant calf

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a boy! The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is proud to announce that 26-year-old Asian elephant, Asha has given birth to a healthy, male calf.

Rama, Sanskrit for pleasing, was born on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 8:26 p.m., inside the Zoo’s elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia.

Courtesy Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden

The Zoo says Asha’s delivery went smoothly, and she and Rama are in good health and have been spending time together bonding.

Rama is the fourth calf to be born at the Zoo and the fourth offspring for Asha, bringing the total number of Asian elephants at the Zoo to eight.

“With this being Asha’s fourth calf, she has become quite the experienced mother and we’re confident in the excellent care she will provide Rama,” said Rachel Emory, OKC Zoo’s curator of elephants and rhinos. “We’re excited to watch Rama grow with his elephant family and become an ambassador for his species. Asian elephants are endangered so the future of these magnificent animals depends on new generations including Rama to help sustain the Asian elephant population.”

Asha arrived at the Zoo in 2008 from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri. Rama’s father, Rex, 53, came to the Zoo in 2011 from Canada’s African Lion Safari. The pair are also parents to Achara, 7 and Kairavi, 3.

Courtesy Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden

The Oklahoma City Zoo’s Asian elephant herd also includes: Kandula, 20; Bamboo, 54; and Chandra, 25.

Mom and baby will be viewable to guests periodically throughout the day at Sanctuary Asia.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.