Welcome the ‘572’ area code to Central Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The new 572 area code is now official in Central Oklahoma, joining the classic 405 area code.

Officials with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission say the 405 area code will run out of phone numbers by the end of the year; thus, the introduction of 572.

This means that all callers will now need to dial 9 numbers from their cell phones, and 10 from landlines, including the 1 before the area code.

You will not be charged long-distance for dialing between area codes.

Those seeking new telephone numbers can still choose between the 405 and the 572, while 405 numbers are still available.