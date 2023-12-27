OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma organizations are teaming up to walk for a good cause at some of the Sooner State’s parks and trails.

The Greater Oklahoma City Parks & Trails Foundation is partnering with the National Park Service, Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation, Oklahoma City Community Foundation, Landrunners OKC, REI, and Scissortail Park for First Day Walk event on January 1.

The First Day Walk through Scissortail Park are set to be led by knowledgeable state park staff or volunteers and are meant to inspire participants to enjoy the natural beauty of the parks around them.

First Day Walk welcomes everyone, including children of all ages and dogs. Dogs must be on leash for the event. Parking will be provided north of Scissortail Park, courtesy of Midtown Renaissance.

WHEN: Monday, January 1, 2024

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Scissortail Park – Love’s Travel Stops Stage

415 S. Robinson Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73109

For more information, visit the OKC Parks and Trails website.

Oklahomans can also enjoy a free guided hike at select state parks on Jan. 1.

Learn more on the TravelOK website.