OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a new haven of hope for young Oklahomans experiencing homelessness.

Oklahoma City Sisu Youth Services’ emergency overnight shelter and drop-in resource center is officially off and running.

“We have built a place where youth can come as they are and be accepted and welcomed with open arms,” said Dennis Rudasill, Sisu Board President.

The building on NW 30th Street has 20 beds, a kitchen, showers and bathrooms, a full closet and a common area.

“This has allowed us to expand the beds for overnight shelter as well as the space for and youth that may have a place to sleep but don’t have a support system or don’t have resources to and get enrolled in school or to find a job,” said Erika Warren, the Capital Campaign Committee Chair.

It’s a safe space the city desperately needed.

“We’re seeing specifically that youth homelessness is rising,” said Warren.

An Oklahoma City Point in Time report counted 121 unaccompanied homeless youth in 20-22, which is up 35 percent in a single year.

That number doesn’t include the nearly 2,000 students Oklahoma City Public Schools counted living on couches, according to Sisu.

Efforts like Sisu’s aim to minimize that number, and this is just the start.

“Phase two of this capital campaign is underway and will increase capacity even further,” said Warren.