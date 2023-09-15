OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Aaron Highfill says Louie V. went missing from his backyard in a neighborhood near the Governor’s Mansion on September 11.

“I don’t know if they got him out of my backyard or if he got out, but he was missing Monday night,” he said.

Aaron said he searched all night for the toy Yorkie, who is micro-chipped and also wears a distinct collar with an Apple AirTag.

Photos courtesy of Aaron Highfill

“I ended up looking through every trashcan and dumpster and manhole with the help of the fire department,” he said.

Aaron says the question – whether or not Louie was taken or simply got out – was soon answered, as he tracked the AirTag and collar to a grassy area where they were carelessly discarded.

“It was thrown in the grass by [a] church sign [and] I knew he was stolen at that point. He wasn’t lost, he wasn’t hiding from the rain.”

“I’m led to believe that someone is trying to keep him and trying to claim him as their own,” he added.

Aaron Highfill is offering a $1000 reward for Louie’s safe return

The little senior holds a special place in Aaron’s heart as he was adopted from a Tulsa rescue seven years ago by his late wife.

“He very quickly became a part of our family and very much loved … she passed away in 2020 from cancer, and so he is a pretty big part of our family,” Aaron added.

Photo courtesy of Aaron Highfill

Aaron hopes it’s just a matter of time before he gets Louie back, but time is critical.

Louie is 12 years old, lacks mobility and has health issues that require frequent attention and medication.

“He has no value to anyone but me. He’s old and he’s at the end of his life,” he said.

“It is zero questions asked…I don’t care, I just want my dog back,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot. I want my dog back.”