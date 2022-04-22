OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sometimes even heroes need a little saving.

The Oklahoma City Police Department may be known for running toward danger, but they found themselves in a tight spot on Friday morning.

Some members of the police department became trapped inside an elevator at Oklahoma City Police Headquarters and needed a helping hand.

Fortunately, crews with the Oklahoma City Fire Department rushed to the scene to help.

“We keep the Oklahoma City Fire Department safe while they sleep at night in their cozy fire stations, they rescue us when we’re stuck in an elevator at headquarters. Well played heroes, well played,” the police department posted on Facebook.

Earlier this week, police officers spotted a grass fire along a busy roadway. When firefighters arrived on scene, the officers used a hose to put out the flames.